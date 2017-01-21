Members Of STRYPER, JUDAS PRIEST, WHITESNAKE, SEVEN WITCHES And SKID ROW Perform In Fourth Annual RANDY RHOADS Remembered At NAMM 2017; Video Avilable

On January 19th, some of metal's finest gathered during the 2017 NAMM show to honor one of rock's most legendary guitarists at the "Randy Rhoads Remembered: A Celebration For A Guitar Legend" concert at Yost Theatre in Santa Ana, California.

The following artists were due to perform on the night:

House Band, The Madmen:

Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) - vocals

Steve Ferlazzo (Lucky Strike Soundcheck Live Founder) - keyboards

Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) - bass

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) - bass

Brian Tichy (Randy Rhoads Remembered Founder, The Dead Daisies) - drums

Guitarists:

Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies)

Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest)

Marzi Montazeri (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals)

Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Stomp)

Rowan Robertson (Dio, Bang Tango, DC4)

Janet Robin (Student of Randy's / Lindsey Buckingham)

Monte Pittman (Madonna)

Brian Tichy (RRR Founder, The Dead Daisies)

Roy Z (Halford. Dickinson)

Special Guests:

Kelle Rhoads and his band

Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio

Chas West (Bonham, Resurrection Kings)