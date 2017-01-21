Members Of STRYPER, JUDAS PRIEST, WHITESNAKE, SEVEN WITCHES And SKID ROW Perform In Fourth Annual RANDY RHOADS Remembered At NAMM 2017; Video Avilable
January 21, 2017, 25 minutes ago
On January 19th, some of metal's finest gathered during the 2017 NAMM show to honor one of rock's most legendary guitarists at the "Randy Rhoads Remembered: A Celebration For A Guitar Legend" concert at Yost Theatre in Santa Ana, California.
The following artists were due to perform on the night:
House Band, The Madmen:
Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) - vocals
Steve Ferlazzo (Lucky Strike Soundcheck Live Founder) - keyboards
Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) - bass
Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) - bass
Brian Tichy (Randy Rhoads Remembered Founder, The Dead Daisies) - drums
Guitarists:
Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies)
Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest)
Marzi Montazeri (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals)
Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Stomp)
Rowan Robertson (Dio, Bang Tango, DC4)
Janet Robin (Student of Randy's / Lindsey Buckingham)
Monte Pittman (Madonna)
Brian Tichy (RRR Founder, The Dead Daisies)
Roy Z (Halford. Dickinson)
Special Guests:
Kelle Rhoads and his band
Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio
Chas West (Bonham, Resurrection Kings)