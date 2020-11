Testament bassist Steve DiGiorgio, Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, Carcass guitarist Tom Draper, and Abysmal Dawn vocalist Charles Elliot came together online to cover “Living Dead” by Entombed.

“Living Dead” is the opening track to Entombed's second studio album, Clandestine, released in 1991 in Europe, and in 1992 in North America.