MEMORIAM - The Hellfire Demos III Out Now

Today, old school death metallers Memoriam unleash their brand new 7" vinyl single that completes their infernal Hellfire Trilogy. The single is called The Hellfire Demos III, and includes the track “The Captive”. Being available on yellow, clear/blue splatter, pink white and black vinyl, the EP can be ordered here.

The band states: "This track was never meant for release, it was recorded early on at Hellfire studios purely for ourselves. Sacrilege, and particularly Tam their vocalist was the reason Karl wanted to be a vocalist himself. If Sacrilege had not existed there would also be no Bolt Thrower as they were the reason Baz BT formed Bolt Thrower, to create a band in the same vein. Karl wanted to do some recording with Tam. She lives close to the Hellfire studio so it was just a case of Frank asking his band mate if she would sing on a demo with us. She said yes, we recorded it alongside the other demos then that was it, another tick on Karl's bucket list! We are getting pretty far into the creation of album #2 as we speak. We went through some of our ideas we have stored and came across this demo track, played it again and thought this was just too good to not release! So here we have the final part of the Hellfire demos. We make no apologies for releasing it on its own on a limited vinyl single. It deserves its own place. It closes the door now on the first year of our journey that we have shared with you all the way from the demos to "For The Fallen". Enjoy!"

Memoriam was primarily developed to fill the void that was left following the tragic death of Martin "Kiddie" Kearns, the drummer from Bolt Thrower, back in September 2015. Bolt Thrower subsequently placed all activity on hold for the foreseeable future which gave Karl Willetts an opportunity to develop a new project with friends that had expressed interest in forming a band for some time. Memoriam are an old-school death metal band, maintaining the high standards set by their previous bands, focusing on the themes of death, loss and war. Initially the band members got together to play covers of songs that had influenced them throughout their careers within the death metal scene, however it soon became apparent that the new songs that they created were of a superior standard.

(Photo - Timm Sonnenschein / timmsonnenschein.com)