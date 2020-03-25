MEMORY GARDEN – Jolly Roger Records To Reissue Forever And Tides Albums On Vinyl

Italian label Jolly Roger Records, after 12 years focused on producing only Italian bands, have announced announce a new project, called Black Beard open to foreign bands, dedicated mainly on its "great" loves: classic heavy metal and vinyl.

JRR presents the first two releases of this project: Sweden’s Memory Garden albums Forever and Tides, kindly licensed by Vic Records, will be available on vinyl for the very first time both limited to 250 copies each, first 100 copies colored. Release date is set for April 17 with Plastic Head worldwide distribution set for May 1. Preorders: Forever, Tides.

Taking their name from a classic song released by American doom titans Trouble, Sweden's Memory Garden took their doom history quite seriously, infusing their music with references both to genre icons like Black Sabbath, Candlemass, Solitude Aeturnus and Trouble, both to newer bands of the time like Swedish Memento Mori. After their first demo (1993) and the 7” vinyl “Blessed Are The Dead” (1994), it didn't take long to land a deal with local indie label Heathendoom, for the release of 1995's Forever EP, and the following year's surprisingly mature Tides CD. Both were recorded at Fredman Studios with Fredrik Norman and were very well received among fans and press in Europe. In 1996 Abstract Algebra guitarist Simon Johansson joined the band. Soon after the release of Tides, Memory Garden were contacted and signed by Metal Blade Records, recording Verdict Of Posterity (1998) at XTC Studios together with Mike Wead (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate, Hexenhaus, Memento Mori,) handling the production duties.

Memory Garden followed up their first Metal Blade release with shows around Scandinavia and summer festivals including the mighty Wacken Open Air in Germany during the summer of 1999. Memory Garden entered their own studio "Annoying Sound Factory" in February 2000 with Mike Wead once again in the producer’s chair. The result of their work was the appreciated Mirage. Memory Garden took their music back to their roots and made an even heavier and darker album than Verdict Of Posterity. The band supported the release of Mirage by playing shows and festivals across Europe, including a gig at the Sweden Rock festival. For their following album the band chose to work once again with longtime friend and producer Mike Wead and Carnage Carnival was released in 2008 through Vic Records followed by numerous festivals around Europe. Around this time some changes in the line-up appeared and Vic Records also released on CD reissue (2009) of the long sold out first album Tides remastered by Mike Wead. In November 2012, new album Doomain came into mixing state, handled by the mighty Dan Swanö at Unisoundnine, released in 2013 once again under the Metal Blade Records flag.