Men’s Health Says SLAYER, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, BEHEMOTH Among Best Heavy Metal Workout Songs

Pretty cool to see a “mainstream” website like Men’s Health, proclaiming The 100 Best Heavy Metal Workout Songs of All Time. The site adds: “Presented with no order or ranking. Just pure chaos. As it should be.”

Check out the first ten 100 Best Heavy Metal Workout Songs of All Time below:

1. “Hallowed Be Thy Name” by Iron Maiden

2. “Blood and Thunder” by Mastodon

3. “Angels Holocaust” by Iced Earth

4. “Cascade of Scars” by Noisem

5. “Walk” by Pantera

6. “Are You Dead Yet?” by Children of Bodom

7. “Master of Puppets” by Metallica

8. “Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel” by Behemoth

9. “Sweating Bullets” by Megadeth

10. “The Last Disease” by Nightfell

For the entire list click Men’s Health.