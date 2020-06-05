MERCYFUL FATE – “A Corpse Without A Soul” Visualizer Streaming

Mercyful Fate is streaming an official visualizer for “A Corpse Without A Soul”, taken from the reissue of their self-titled EP.

On June 19, Mercyful Fate will release CD and LP versions of the classic albums The Beginning and Return Of The Vampire via Metal Blade Records. The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with an insert and download card; the CDs contain a mini-LP CD-insert with a small fold-out poster.

King Diamond comments, "These are not remasters. These are the albums as they were originally done in the old days from the original production masters. They retain all the original dynamics that were captured at the time. It's very exciting to present these to fans as they were originally released."

Pre-order your copies now

See below for an overview of available formats:

Today, Mercyful Fate will released CD and LP versions of the classic albums Don't Break The Oath, Melissa, and Mercyful Fate via Metal Blade Records. The vinyl editions feature spined sleeves with an insert and download card; the CDs contain a mini-LP CD-insert with a small fold-out poster.

Pre-order your copies now

