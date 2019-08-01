MERCYFUL FATE To Reunite For European Concerts In Summer 2020

20 years on from the release of their studio album, 9, Danish metal legends Mercyful Fate have announced that they will reunite for "an unspecified number" of live dates in summer 2020. 9 was the band's last studio recording, released in 1999.

A message from Mercyful Fate states: "We will be playing an unspecified number of concerts throughout Europe during the summer of 2020, including Copenhell. It will be the “9” lineup, featuring Hank Shermann (Guitar), King Diamond (Vocals), Bjarne T. Holm (Drums), Mike Wead (Guitar), with Joey Vera on the bass while Timi Hansen is away.

"We asked Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) to fill in because he has a very unique style and sound playing with his fingers, much like that of Timi Hansen. This is very important, since the set list will only consist of songs from the very first mini LP, the Melissa album, and the Don’t Break The Oath album, plus some brand new songs written specifically in that very same style.

"This will very much be Mercyful Fate as we were in the very beginning, except for a brand new major stage production.

"See you at the Ruined Bridge. Stay Heavy."

