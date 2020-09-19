MERIDIAN Cover VAN HALEN's "Why Can't This Be Love" In New Video

Denmark’s melodic heavy rockers Meridian have released the fifth video and single (out of six) from their upcoming EP of covers Taking Cover, coming later this year on Mighty Music.

This time the song is a cover of the Van Halen hit, “Why Can't This Be Love”.

Each member of the band picked one song for the EP, and this one is chosen by guitarist Martin J. Andersen who says: “I chose 'Why Can't This Be Love', by Van Halen. I've always loved that song, and I generally think the Sammy Hagar-era of the band is underrated. I think we did a good job!”

Why covers? - Just for the fun of it!

It happens to most bands. It certainly happens a lot in this band. Warming up at rehearsals someone starts playing a cool riff from the good old days. Everybody joins in on the jam and 30 seconds later everybody stops, laugh and someone says “That’s a cool song. We should make a cover of that someday”. Most often, that day never comes, but sometimes it does. Last year when the band finished recording the Margin Of Error album, one of the songs reminded Mighty Music CEO, Michael H. Andersen, of one of the greatest Danish bands from the '80s, Skagarack, - and he suggested the band should do a cover of one of their songs.

The idea stuck for a while, and the band decided that once they gathered in the studio, they could just as well record a couple of songs and make a covers EP - just for the fun of it! Choosing the songs was not easy. Every discussion always ended with over 20 good suggestions. So the band applied some rules. Each member should pick one song, and nobody could argue against it.

So here we are, with six classic rock and pop songs from the '80s, grinded through the Meridian machine, twisted a little bit to suite the Meridian sound and playing style, but still paying respect to the well-known originals.

All six songs are released as digital singles over the summer, and the EP will be available in the autumn of 2020.

Meridian covering “The Sun Always Shines On TV” by A-Ha:

Meridian covering “Hungry For A Game” by Skagarack: