MESHUGGAH Announce Exclusive Collection Of Vinyl Reissues; Pre-Order Now (Video Trailer)

Swedish extreme tech-metal pioneers Meshuggah have announced the release of a very special vinyl reissue collection celebrating the band's legacy. The collection offers a limited one-time only pressing that includes re-imagined cover artwork, redesigned gatefold jackets, and audio mastered for vinyl. The first five albums will be released via Nuclear Blast on November 30th. Watch a trailer about the upcoming reissues below.

The first five reissues being released on November 30th are as follows:

Meshuggah EP (1989)

- Clear with Black Splatter (limited to 500)

Contradictions Collapse (1991)

- Bone/Grey Swirl (Limited to 500)

None EP (1994)

- Bronze with Black Splatter (Limited to 500)

Destroy Erase Improve (1995)

- Gold/Brown Swirl (Limited to 500)

Chaosphere (1998)

- Swamp Green with Mint Green Splatter (Limited to 500)

The re-designed album artwork was completed by Keerych Luminokaya who created the artwork for the band's 2012 release of Koloss. For the remastering of the albums, the band returned to Thomas Eberger of Stockholm Mastering who worked with the band on The Violent Sleep of Reason which secured the band their first Grammy nomination for “Best Metal Performance".

Order copies of the first five reissues here.

(Photo - Olle Carlsson)