METAL ALLEGIANCE Release Thrashing From The House Of Blues Anaheim In Support Of New York's Looney Tunes Record Store
March 20, 2020, an hour ago
Metal Allegiance - featuring core members Mike Portnoy, David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick and Mark Menghi - have made two previously unreleased live tracks available for digital download in support of the West Babylon, NY record store Looney Tunes. 100% of the proceeds will go towards paying the salaries of the employees at the store during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Can’t Kill The Devil"
Chuck Billy (Testament) - vocals
Alex Skolnick (Testament) - guitars
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) - guitars
Mark Menghi (Metal Allegiance) - bass
David Ellefson (Megadeth) - bass
Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs) - drums
"Pledge Of Allegiance"
Mark Osegueda (Death Angel) - vocals
Alex Skolnick (Testament) - guitars
Andreas Kisser (Sepultura) - guitars
Mark Menghi (Metal Allegiance) - bass
David Ellefson (Megadeth) - bass
Mike Portnoy (Sons Of Apollo, The Winery Dogs) - drums
The tracks were recorded live at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA on January 25, 2018 (with no overdubs). Pick the songs up here.