METAL ALLEGIANCE Reveal New Details About Their Annual January Metal Assault; Video Trailer Streaming

Metal Allegiance will return to Anaheim, California on Thursday, January 25th at the House Of Blues for their annual metal assault. Today, the band is proud to announce TASCAM/TEAC will sponsor the unforgettable night which will introduce Bobby Blitz (Overkill) and John Bush (Armored Saint, ex-Anthrax) to the all star line-up that Metal Allegiance is known for. Watch a trailer for the show below.

“Our brands exist to serve people with a passion for music as well as those who make it,” comments Eric Larsen, Director of Marketing for TEAC and TASCAM. “And partnering with Metal Allegiance was a complete no-brainer. This event brings together today’s top players and singers with their most hardcore fans and we are thrilled to join the party. We have built our brands at the intersection of artist and audience and this event will be the perfect celebration of our legacy…and a helluva good time.”

The night will also feature the core four - David Ellefson, Alex Skolnick, Mark Menghi, and Mike Portnoy - who are taking a short break from recording their second full-length album. Joining them on stage is Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus), Chuck Billy (Testament) and Andreas Kisser (Sepultura).

The night will also be sponsored by Musicians Institute and Murder in the Front Row Book and forthcoming documentary and will include direct support from Nuclear Blast Entertainment label mates Wednesday 13. Opening the night are Superfix, Edge Of Paradise, and a special Musician’s Institute formed band.

General admission tickets for the night can be purchased here.





Mark Menghi comments “SoCal should prepare for a full thrash assault. We've assembled a band that includes some of the Bay area’s finest mixed in with the East Coast thrash attack while adding a sprinkle of L.A. and a dose of Brazil. This show is going to be a no-frills, no-bull shit throw down. With all that's going on in the world, down to our personal lives, a statement needs to be made and thrash is in all of our hearts, so no better place to do it than with our friends in Southern California.”

"We've been doing Metal Allegiance shows in Anaheim at the end of January almost every year and it is always THE metal event of the year," comments Mike Portnoy. "Each year the show gets bigger and better and I look forward to another metal extravaganza in January!"

"The January gathering of Metal Allegiance friends in Anaheim has become an annual tradition, with each concert promising a special lineup and set list that's different from before," comments Alex Skolnick. "This time around, we have an abundance of fresh original material to add to the mix, as well as familiar classics, and it's always a fun time. Join us if you can!"



John Bush comments, “Real excited that I’m jamming with the Metal Allegiance guys for the upcoming show at the House Of Blues. I’m breaking my cherry! See you all there.”

David Ellefson states, "It's time for our annual Metal summit in Anaheim. With new songs and album in the works we're looking forward to bringing the tribe back together to celebrate all things metal in January!"



“I always look forward to playing with all my brothers and sisters involved in Metal Allegiance. But! The show that I look forward to playing with them the most every year is The Metal Allegiance show in January in Anaheim! Always an amazing set! Always special guests! And always a guaranteed unforgettable night for everyone on stage, and in the crowd! Once again I am honored, and excited to once again be a part of it," comments Mark Osegueda.

“I’m very happy to jam with MA again in January 2018," comments Andreas Kisser. "Always great vibes with amazing musicians and playing the music that inspired all of us to be metal warriors today! A lot of fun! Long Live Metal Allegiance!”



"We are really excited and looking forward to being a part of this year's Metal Allegiance show in January 2018," comments Wednesday 13. "This will be such a different audience for us, and we are excited to be included alongside such legendary musicians. It's gonna be a great show."