Metal Bands Smashing It In Vegas This Summer

If you’re thinking of taking a trip to Las Vegas this summer and wondering if it’ll be possible to take in a bit of live music of the more extreme variety, you’re in the right place. We’ve been busy scouring Sin City’s venues, big and small, for as many shows as possible.

Obviously, the summer’s big draw is the annual Psycho Las Vegas festival but if you’re not in town over the weekend of 15-18 August, fear not. There’s still loads of great performances to check out during the month.

Whether you’re sick of having to go online and want to take your blackjack skills to the big stage, or simply want to marvel at the hedonistic wonder that is Vegas but can’t go more than a few days without some live heavy metal, check out our listings below of (most of) the heavy goings-on in the city during August and early September.



Psycho Las Vegas

Of course, the highlight of every Sin City headbanger’s summer calendar is the “Rock ‘n’ Roll Bacchanal” that is Psycho Las Vegas.

The four-day annual event will take place from Thursday August 15 to Sunday August 18 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Taking the stage will be a real smorgasbord of extreme music. Doom, sludge, and stoner fans will be thrilled to see the likes of Electric Wizard and High on Fire take the stage on the Friday, and headlining the main event will be none other than the original Misfits line-up! That’s right Jerry, Glenn, and Doyle will be performing tracks from the beginning of the legendary band’s multi-decade career.

Joining them will be the likes of Opeth, Rotting Christ, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Carcass, Fu Manchu, and loads more.

Acts perform across four stages across the resort. These include the Las Vegas Events Center, the legendary House of Blues, and the Mandalay Bay Beach. Where else in the world can you splash around in a wave pool whilst listening to absolutely slamming metal?!



There’s More to Vegas’s Heavy Music Scene Than Psycho Though!

If you can’t make Psycho or understandably find the line up to be lacking any real brutality, there are loads of other venues dotted around the city that cater to extreme music. These more underground shows are a world apart from sitting a Psycho Mojito at poolside of Mandalay and that’s why we love them.



August 2019

August 01

· Billy Bio (Biohazard), Aug 1 @ Dive Bar, 4110 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas



August 02

· Gojira @ House of Blues, 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

· Bobaflex, Artifas, Breaking Solace, Wicked Garden + more @ TheDive Bar, 4110 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas

· Holy Grail, Striker, Bewitcher, Tyrants by Night @ Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill, 6750 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

· Chainsaw Fight, Lambs to Lions, The Pluralses, Anubis @ Double Down Saloon, 4640 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas



August 03

· Like a Storm, Through Fire, Wilson, Stitched Up Heart @ Count’s Vamp’d

· Frackshun, Citizen Hypocrisy, Jezus Rides a Riksha, DiseNgaged @ TheDive Bar



August 09

· Earshot, The Nocturnal Affair, Words as Weapons @ Count’s Vamp’d



August 10

· Iconoclast, Apocalypse, Diatribe @ Backstage Bar and Billiards, 601 Fremont St, Las Vegas



August 15

· Lawn Mower Death Riders, Kat Kalling @ TheDive Bar



August 21

· Hawthorne Heights, Emery (+ guests) @ Backstage Bar and Billiards

August 23

· Hemlock, Mastiv, AntiTrust, Nebula X, Aug 23 @ Backstage Bar & Billiards



August 24

· Alesana, Capture, Avoid, Dead Superstar @ Backstage Bar & Billiards



August 29

· Upon a Burning Body, Of Virtue, Speaking with Ghosts, Alura, A Perfect Being @ Backstage Bar & Billiards





September 2019



September 01

Papa Roach (with guests) @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S 3rd St, Las Vegas



September 07

Mynas, Covina, The Leader The Legend, Pariah Was One, Vatican Falling @ Backstage Bar & Billiards