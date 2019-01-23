METAL CHURCH And DORO Join Forces For US Co-Headline Tour; IMAGES OF EDEN To Support

West coast metal veterans, Metal Church (pictured above), are joining forces with German metal legends Doro, featuring "The Queen Of Heavy Metal" Doro Pesch (ex-Warlock), for a US co-headline tour. Support on the trek comes from US metal band, Images Of Eden.

The tour is set to launch on April 17th in Las Vegas, NV, and will conclude on May 11th in New Bedford, MA. Dates are listed below. Ticket info to follow.

Dates:

April

17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vamp'd

18 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

23 - Lubbock, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

24 - Austin, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

25 - Houston, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

26 - San Antonio, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

27 - Dallas, TX - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

29 - St. Louis, MO - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

May

1 - Indiainapolis, IN - Venue TBA (Metal Church, Images Of Eden only)

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

7 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

11 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault @ Greasy Luck

(Metal Church photo - Melissa Castro)