METAL CHURCH / Ex-W.A.S.P. Drummer STET HOWLAND's Cancer In Remission

In September 2017, Metal Church drummer Stet Howland (formerly of W.A.S.P.) was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). In layman's terms, it's essentially a form of cancer in the blood.

Earlier today, February 12th, Stet checked in with the following update:

"Holy crap do I have some good news to share today!

Friday I got a PET Scan to see where I’m at with the cancer situation. Today I got my results, I am officially in remission!!! There was no detectable cancer in my body!!! I nearly shit myself I was so happy. Needless to say there were tears of joy here at my house. Lol. (Myself included).

I want to thank each and every one of you who showed love and support for me and my family. Every message, call, donation, etc, meant the world to me. I am beyond thankful for all of it, and for all of you.

I lost 6 months of my life and every hair on my body to a dreadful disease that usually takes good people’s lives. The financial doom that came with it will follow me for a while, but honestly in my opinion huge financial debt can not be weighed against the value of life itself. So now I owe hundreds of thousands of dollars, big fucking deal. Lol. That’s a gift when compared to the alternative. (Death).

Again, I thank you all for the incredible love and support. My wife to be Heidi saved my life at the onset of this nightmare and remains in my corner til this day. She is amazing. I’m one thankful guy right now. Soooo very thankful.

Wishing you all a great day!

The BIGGEST LOVE to all.

Carry on"

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Stet cover the cost of his medical expenses.