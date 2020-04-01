METAL CHURCH Release Static Video For Reimagined Version Of Classic Track "Conductor"

Today may be April Fool’s Day, but this is not a joke! West coast metal veterans, Metal Church, have released a static video for the reimagined version of the band’s classic “Conductor”.

The song, originally from the band’s fifth album, Hanging In The Balance, released in 1993, was recorded exclusively for their upcoming From The Vault collection scheduled for worldwide release on April 10. Always a fan favorite, the updated version sounds modern and polished due to mixing and mastering by Chris “The Wizard” Collier. The song is available on all streaming services now.

From The Vault is a special edition compilation album that features 14 previously unreleased tracks from the Mike Howe era, which include four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band’s fan favorite classic, “Conductor”. The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band’s history and include five tracks from 2018’s Damned if You Do recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks “Agent Green” and “Anthem To The Estranged” which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the Damned If You Do world tour.

Tracks 1 through 4 were mixed and mastered by Chris “The Wizard Collier” (KXM, Whitesnake, Prong, Korn) and Tracks 5 through 14 were mixed & mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof.

The album is available for pre-order in numerous configurations including a limited edition twenty-two-page comic book via Rat Pak Records here. The comic book ,“Return Of The Fake Healer” (featuring the artwork of mid-west comic book illustrator Andrew Owens), also comes with an additional compilation CD which features a mix of XI and Damned If You Do tracks as well as two previously unreleased mixes of “Killing Your Time” and “Needle & Suture”.

From The Vault is also available via all digital retailers and fans that purchase a digital copy will receive an instant download of “Dead On The Vine.” The digital pre-order can be found here.

Tracklising (Deluxe US Version):

New Studio Tracks:

"Dead On The Vine"

"For No Reason"

"Conductor" [redux]

"Above The Madness"

B-Side Tracks From The Damned If You Do Sessions:

"Mind Thief"

"Tell Lie Vision"

"False Flag"

"Insta Mental"

"432hz"

Cover Songs From The Vault:

"Please Don’t Judas Me" (Nazareth cover)

"Green Eyed Lady" (Sugarloaf cover)

"Black Betty" (Ram Jam cover)

Live Tracks From The Vault:

"Agent Green" (Live In Japan)

"Anthem To The Estranged" (Live In Japan)

Bonus Tracks:

"Killing Your Time” (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

"Needle & Suture” (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

“The Enemy Mind” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“The Coward” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“For No Reason” lyric video:

“Dead On The Vine” lyric video:

Metal Church is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars

(Photo - Melissa Castro)