METAL CHURCH To Begin Writing New Album In The Summer

Metal Church’s Kurdt Vanderhoof confirmed to Metal Wani that the veteran heavy metallers will being writing the follow-up to 2018’s Damned If You Do this summer.

Vanderhoof said the band is not planning to support their new compilation release From The Vault, but will instead shift focus to a new album saying: “So we're just gonna be working on a new album. We'll probably start writing that later in the summer… We're gonna sit and we're gonna wait till there's a new album, and then we'll go out and do the normal promoting it or backing it up by touring and playing shows. But we're gonna wait till there's a new record."

From The Vault is a special edition compilation album that features 14 previously unreleased tracks from the Mike Howe era, which include four newly recorded studio tracks including a redux of the band’s fan favorite classic, “Conductor”. The remaining tracks are compiled from various recordings in the band’s history and include five tracks from 2018’s Damned if You Do recording sessions, three cover songs and two live tracks “Agent Green” and “Anthem To The Estranged” which was recorded at the famous Club Citta, Kawasaki, Japan on the Damned If You Do world tour.

Tracks 1 through 4 were mixed and mastered by Chris “The Wizard Collier” (KXM, Whitesnake, Prong, Korn) and Tracks 5 through 14 were mixed & mastered by Kurdt Vanderhoof.

The album can be ordered in numerous configurations including a limited edition twenty-two-page comic book via Rat Pak Records here. The comic book ,“Return Of The Fake Healer” (featuring the artwork of mid-west comic book illustrator Andrew Owens), also comes with an additional compilation CD which features a mix of XI and Damned If You Do tracks as well as two previously unreleased mixes of “Killing Your Time” and “Needle & Suture”.

From The Vault can be ordered digitally here.

Tracklising (Deluxe US Version):

New Studio Tracks:

"Dead On The Vine"

"For No Reason"

"Conductor" [redux]

"Above The Madness"

B-Side Tracks From The Damned If You Do Sessions:

"Mind Thief"

"Tell Lie Vision"

"False Flag"

"Insta Mental"

"432hz"

Cover Songs From The Vault:

"Please Don’t Judas Me" (Nazareth cover)

"Green Eyed Lady" (Sugarloaf cover)

"Black Betty" (Ram Jam cover)

Live Tracks From The Vault:

"Agent Green" (Live In Japan)

"Anthem To The Estranged" (Live In Japan)

Bonus Tracks:

"Killing Your Time” (Wizard mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

"Needle & Suture” (Metal mix) [digital and comic CD version only]

“The Enemy Mind” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“The Coward” (XI bonus track) [digital download version only]

“Conductor”:

“For No Reason” lyric video:

“Dead On The Vine” lyric video:

Metal Church is:

Mike Howe - Vocals

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitars

Stet Howland - Drums

Steve Unger - Bass

Rick Van Zandt - Guitars

(Photo - Melissa Castro)