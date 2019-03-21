METAL CHURCH To Tour Australia In August

Music Feeds is reporting that Metal Church have announced their first ever Australian tour.

Pre-sale for shows begins tomorrow (Friday, March 22nd) at 9 AM, before general tickets go on sale next Monday. Dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to Music Feeds.

August

29 - Northcote Social Club - Melbourne, Australia

30 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia

31 - Crowbar - Brisbane, Australia

Halcyon Way will support Metal Church on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on April 23rd in Lubbock, Texas. The tour will run through May 15th, with Halcyon way playing as the opening act, and Images Of Eden as direct support.

April

23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

27 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

28 - Oklahoma City, OK - O.C. Limits

30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

May

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

12 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

15 - Fridley, MN - Route 47 Pub N Grub

(Photo - Melissa Castro)