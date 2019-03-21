METAL CHURCH To Tour Australia In August
Music Feeds is reporting that Metal Church have announced their first ever Australian tour.
Pre-sale for shows begins tomorrow (Friday, March 22nd) at 9 AM, before general tickets go on sale next Monday. Dates are listed below. For ticket links, head to Music Feeds.
August
29 - Northcote Social Club - Melbourne, Australia
30 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia
31 - Crowbar - Brisbane, Australia
Halcyon Way will support Metal Church on their upcoming North American tour, which kicks off on April 23rd in Lubbock, Texas. The tour will run through May 15th, with Halcyon way playing as the opening act, and Images Of Eden as direct support.
April
23 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom
24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
25 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
27 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
28 - Oklahoma City, OK - O.C. Limits
30 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
May
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery
12 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina
13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
15 - Fridley, MN - Route 47 Pub N Grub
(Photo - Melissa Castro)