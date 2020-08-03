Metal Documentary About The Oldest Vietnamese Metalhead

The musical landscape of Vietnam (the easternmost country on the Indochinese Peninsula) is a dismal place for a metalhead. After the liberation of Saigon in 1975 the new government saw rock music as a dangerous western influence and banned it for over a decade, dealing a near-killing blow to a thriving scene in its infancy. Saigon Metalhood is the story of three generations of headbangers whose combined experiences comprise the history of Vietnamese metal from wartime origins to the present day struggle.

Sean Lambe from Irregular Films adds: “We've just released a free short documentary on YouTube about the oldest metalhead in Vietnam - Trung Thanh (nickname "Sago" derived from "SAi GOn"). He was there from the wartime origins of rock music in Vietnam, through the post-war prohibition where he risked jail by performing illicit shows to the underground, up to the present day where he keeps on rockin’ against an entirely new set of struggles.”