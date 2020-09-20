Metal Hall Of Fame CEO Pays Tribute To Drum Legend LEE KERSLAKE - "We Can Never Forget The Great Songs And Talent He Gave The World"

Drummer Lee Kerslake passed away this weekend at the age of 73. Kerslake, who played on several Uriah Heep albums as well as Ozzy Osbourne's Blizzard Of Oz and Diary Of A Madman, passed away after a lengthy illness battling prostate cancer.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne recently joined with the Metal Hall of Fame to give Kerslake his dying wish of receiving his platinum record awards for his contribution on the Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman albums, after 39 years of legendary lawsuits, ongoing legal battles, and constant controversary between the two camps. Both of Osbourne's records are widely considered by critics and fans alike to be amongst the best albums ever written.

The Osbournes recently agreed to grant Kerslake his dying wish of receiving his platinum albums, after being contacted by Metal Hall of Fame President / CEO Pat Gesualdo. Gesualdo informed the Osbournes that Kerslake had terminal cancer, and that he wanted to help mend the legendary three decades old, ongoing, headline grabbing feud, which was levied over financial payments and song royalties between the Osbournes and Kerslake. After conversations and much strategizing, the Osbournes and Gesualdo arranged to have the platinum record awards presented as a surprise to Kerslake for his induction into the Metal Hall of Fame, at the Annual Metal Hall of Fame Celebrity Gala.

“It was a great honor to help grant Lee his dying wish of receiving his platinum records awards for his brilliant drumming and song writing abilities on the Blizzard Of Ozz and Diary Of A Madman records, after 39 years. It was also a true honor to join with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne to make that possible for Lee. I am extremely grateful for them doing so. Lee is a drumming icon and our hero. We can never forget his friendship, and the great songs and talent he gave the world, both as a drummer for Uriah Heep and Ozzy Osbourne.”

Kerslake had been working on a solo album entitled Eleventeen. A much-anticipated documentary on Lee Kerslake featuring KISS, Uriah Heep, Ozzy Osbourne band members, and other rock stars has been in production by film maker Tayla Goodman and is waiting to be finalized.

Photo by Ron Lyon