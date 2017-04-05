METAL MIKE CHLASIAK Announces Spring Workshop, Metal Heroes Summer Camp, Ultimate Metal Guitar Retreat

Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, ex-Testament, ex-Sebastian Bach) has issued the following update on his upcoming activity:

“I am also holding several opportunities for dedicated metalheads to study with me this year.

“My Metal Heroes Spring Workshop will be performing at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ. The Spring Workshop teaches young metalheads the mechanics of metal while performing metal's biggest hits. The roster is full, but you can still catch a fun metal show when the rockers perform with me live on Sunday, April 30th at Dingbatz (1PM). Sponsored by D'addario and Dingbatz, NJ.

“My Metal For Life Online Program is closing on two months strong and hosts videos, blogs and direct advice from me and reaches players from US to Brazil and New Zealand. If you are looking for a fresh approach to your playing visit here.

“My Metal Heroes Summer Camp 2017 returns for a ridiculously good time on Monday, August 14th to Friday, August 18th. We rock once again at Slide Mountain Forest House Resort in Big Indian, NY. We are locking in new guests and young metalheads once again will spend time jamming, hanging out with their peers while attending info packed clinics and workshops. Camps hosts rockers ages 13-21. More info here.

“Deposits for the camp are due Friday, April 7th. Please contact us ASAP if you are interested. Contact@MetalHeroesAcademy.com

“On November 3rd - 5th, my Ultimate Metal Guitar Retreat returns to upstate NY. This weekend retreat is packed with guitar, friends, campfires, tour stories, BBQs, hot sauce and craft beer. Adults only. You don't want to miss this. Space is limited and we are 80% sold, don't snooze. More info here.

This is it for today's newsletter. Ooops, I also built the Ultimate Guitar Maintenance Bench and posted my progress via my Facebook. Come up and check it out here.