METALACHI Announce Spring 2019 Tour Dates
April 10, 2019, 12 minutes ago
Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - have announced several spring tour dates, beginning May 24th. The band will perform in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico, wrapping up on June 16. Before then, the band will perform six one-off shows, the first four of which act as Metalachi's very in-demand "Cinco De Mayo" dates.
Metalachi was personally invited by comedian George Lopez to perform at the first show, Vee Quiva Hotel on May 2nd, as part of the grand opening of his Chingon Kitchen at the same location.
Dates:
Cinco De Mayo One-Offs:
May
2 – Phoenix, AZ – Vee Quiva Hotel And Casino
3 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar And Grill
4 – Loveland, CO – Thunder Moutain Amphitheater
5 – Suquamish, WA – Suquamish Clearwater Casino
17 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues Anaheim
19 – Oxnard, CA – California Strawberry Festival
Full tour:
24 – Amarillo, TX – Starlight Ranch Event Center
25 - Wichita, KS - Nortons Brewing Company
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
29 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina
30 - Roanoke, TX - Chop Shop Live
31 - New Braunfels, TX - Billy's Icehouse
June
1 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Icehouse
2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
5 - Austin, TX - Antone's
6 - Austin, TX - Antone's
7 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
8 - Fort Worth, TX - Lola's Trailer Park and Saloon
9 - Dallas, TX - Trees
12 - Denton, TX - Andy's Bar
13 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater
14 - Las Cruces, NM - Rio Grande Theatre
15 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room