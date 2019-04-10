METALACHI Announce Spring 2019 Tour Dates

Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - have announced several spring tour dates, beginning May 24th. The band will perform in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and New Mexico, wrapping up on June 16. Before then, the band will perform six one-off shows, the first four of which act as Metalachi's very in-demand "Cinco De Mayo" dates.

Metalachi was personally invited by comedian George Lopez to perform at the first show, Vee Quiva Hotel on May 2nd, as part of the grand opening of his Chingon Kitchen at the same location.

Dates:

Cinco De Mayo One-Offs:

May

2 – Phoenix, AZ – Vee Quiva Hotel And Casino

3 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar And Grill

4 – Loveland, CO – Thunder Moutain Amphitheater

5 – Suquamish, WA – Suquamish Clearwater Casino

17 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues Anaheim

19 – Oxnard, CA – California Strawberry Festival

Full tour:

24 – Amarillo, TX – Starlight Ranch Event Center

25 - Wichita, KS - Nortons Brewing Company

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

29 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

30 - Roanoke, TX - Chop Shop Live

31 - New Braunfels, TX - Billy's Icehouse

June

1 – Corpus Christi, TX – Brewster Street Icehouse

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

5 - Austin, TX - Antone's

6 - Austin, TX - Antone's

7 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

8 - Fort Worth, TX - Lola's Trailer Park and Saloon

9 - Dallas, TX - Trees

12 - Denton, TX - Andy's Bar

13 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theater

14 - Las Cruces, NM - Rio Grande Theatre

15 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room