METALACHI Announce Summer Tour Dates

Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - will be hitting the western and central US this summer. Dates begin on July 13TH in Flagstaff, AZ and hit several major cities, coming to a close on July 29TH in Phoenix, AZ.

Tour dates:

July

13 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

14 - Santa Fe, NM - Boxcar

15 - Denver, CO - Denver County Fair

18 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

19 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

20 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

21 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

25 - Fort Collins, CO - Hodis Half Note

26 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

28 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

Hailing from Hollywood, CA via Juarez, Mexico, Metalachi is a musical/comedy stage show that somehow seamlessly blends the world of Spinal Tap and Cheech & Chong into an over-the-top stage spectacle. The band is comprised of a five-piece ensemble of classically trained mariachi musician siblings, that have been fused together with the power of heavy metal. Fans can expect an unlikely meshing of metal classics from artist such as Metallica, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne and more with traditional mariachi standards from the likes of Vicente Fernandez and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan... all played with traditional mariachi instrumentation but with a stage show that strays far from traditional!

Metalachi takes their cues from outrageous stage shows like KISS, GWAR and Rob Zombie with outrageous costumes, stage production, personas and onstage antics. The band features Vega De La Rockha on vocals, Queen Kyla Vera on violin, Kiko Cane on guitarron, Paco Halen on guitar, El Cucuy on trumpet and is managed by mysterious impresario Warren Moscow.

Metalachi has garnered worldwide acclaim for their unique brand of raucous humor and innovative musical mastery, quickly amassing a loyal and diverse fan base of music lovers in addition to gaining praise from music royalty such as Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Vinnie Paul (Pantera, Hellyeah), Eric Wilson (Sublime), M. Shadows (Avenged Sevenfold), Billy Idol, and Howard Stern along the way (fun fact - for the past five years, Sublime has used Metalachi's debut album Uno to time their set changes, blasting the entire album over the PA at their live shows).

Metalachi has been featured on America's Got Talent, CNN's Great Big Story, Rolling Stone en Español, BBC's Outlook via NPR, Huffington Post, and National Geographic, and their music has been heard on FX's The Bridge and in a new TV commercial for DirecTV.

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)