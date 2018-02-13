METALACHI Announce Upcoming Tour Dates

Metalachi - the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band - are thrilled to announce the second leg of their upcoming tour, hitting the U.S. east and west coast this April! The new group of dates will begin on April 5th in Tucson, AZ and will hit several cities, coming to an end back in Santa Cruz, CA on April 28th. Before they go on the second leg of their tour, Metalachi will also tour the Pacific Northwest. See below for all tour dates.



Hailing from Hollywood, CA via Juarez, Mexico, Metalachi is a musical/comedy stage show that somehow seamlessly blends the world of Spinal Tap and Cheech & Chong into an over-the-top stage spectacle. The band is comprised of a five-piece ensemble of classically trained mariachi musician siblings that have been fused together with the power of heavy metal. Fans can expect an unlikely meshing of metal classics from artist such as Metallica, Slayer, Ozzy Osbourne and more with traditional mariachi standards from the likes of Vicente Fernandez and Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan... all played with traditional mariachi instrumentation but with a stage show that strays far from traditional!



Vega De LaRockha, lead singer for Metalachi says, "Metalachi always loves any opportunity to come rock the east coast. It's a crazy place with the toilets flushing backwards and everyone driving on the left-hand side, but the energy that the fans bring more than make up for the confounding use of the metric system! Also... geography has never been our strong suit..."



Warren Moscow, manager for Metalachi quickly adds, "Ah hem... I don't think that's right, Vega... but in all seriousness, being west coast based, we always jump on the opportunity to get out and rock with the east coast chapters of Metalachi Nation any chance we get. We can't wait to get back to party with all the fans out east."

Dates:

March

16 - - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

17 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

20 - Eugene, OR - Lucky's Bar

21 - Salem, OR - Shotski's

22 - Bellingham, WA - The Wild Buffalo

23 - Portland, OR - Dante's

24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

28 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theater Pub

29 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

30 - Ketchum, ID - Whisky Jacques

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

April

5 - Tucson, AZ - Casino Del Sol

7 - Orcutt, CA - Rooney's Irish Pub

8 - Yuma, AZ - Yuma County Fair

13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

18 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Café

21 - Washington, DC - Hard Rock Hotel

22 - Red Bank, NJ - Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Fest

27 - Pacifica, CA - Longboard Margarita Bar

28 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)