METALITE Release Music Video For Previously Unreleased Song "We Bring You The Stars"

Stockholm, Sweden's Metalite have released a video for the song, "We Bring You The Stars". Watch below.

Says the band: "A couple of days ago we released the previously unreleased song, 'We Bring You The Stars', on all digital music platforms. We are really happy about how well it was received by all of our fans! So happy that we now release a video on YouTube! We gathered a bunch of clips from some recording/video/photo sessions that we think you'll like! Stream it and share it!"