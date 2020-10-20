METALLICA And The Rise And Fall Of Napster - A Year In Music: 2001 Sneak Peek Video

AXS TV has released the sneak peek video below for the upcoming episode of A Year In Music.

A message states: "This week on A Year In Music, we're going back to 2001. This is the year that several technological advances completely changed the way we consumer our music. One of them being Napster. Napster was created as an audio sharing site that was loved my every music lover out there, but loathed by record company executives and a few musicians. Metallica was one of the biggest names to speak out against Napster and they. Ultimately, Metallica came out on top when Napster was served with a lawsuit forcing them to pay out millions of dollars in restitution. However, that success was short lived by Metallica when in the same year, their longtime bassist, Jason Newsted, left the band and James Hetfield checked himself into rehab."

Learn more about the year with A Year In Music, hosted by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, this Sunday, October 25, at 9:30/8:30c on AXS TV.