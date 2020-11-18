METALLICA, ANN & NANCY WILSON, DUFF MCKAGAN, MASTODON And More To Join ALICE IN CHAINS For Museum Of Pop Culture Virtual Event

Alice In Chains are being honored at this year’s Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award on December 1. This one-night-only benefit will feature unforgettable performances by Alice In Chains, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who will put their own twist on some of the band’s most iconic songs.

An update from the band: "As this year’s Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award Honoree, we’re thrilled to announce the official line-up of artists joining us at this virtual event on Dec. 1. This one-night-only benefit begins at 6 PM, Pacific / 9 PM, Eastern, and will feature performances by us, as well as tribute performances by Billy Corgan, Korn, Taylor Hawkins, Mastodon, Metallica, Dave Navarro, Krist Novoselic, Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, and many more. For the first time ever, this annual event will be accessible and open for all online, providing a global opportunity to connect and become a part of this creative community. Full line-up, details, and free ticket donations can be found at mopop.org."