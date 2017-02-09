METALLICA Announce Fifth Annual Metallica Night With The San Francisco Giants

Metallica have announced the fifth annual Metallica Night With The San Francisco Giants, as they take on the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park.

Says the band: “In what has become one of our favourite hometown traditions, we’re excited to announce that the San Francisco Giants have once again invited us to celebrate a night on the field with them. The annual event will take place on Monday, August 7th, 2017 against the World Champs, the Chicago Cubs and yes, you saw that headline right – this year marks number five! As has become custom, the night will kick off with the National Anthem and first pitch, then we’ll be on hand all night to cheer on the orange and black as we take part of some of the between innings festivities.

“Special event Metallica ticket packages include a ticket to the game and a limited edition Metallica/Giants T-shirt with a portion of the proceeds from every Metallica Day special event ticket sold benefiting The Posey Family Foundation. There will also be an exclusive VIP event that night in Triples Alley with Lars hosting a pre-game Q&A with tennis coach, commentator and author Brad Gilbert to talk sports, music and more. Tickets to that event will also be on sale, again benefiting The Posey Family Foundation.

“On Thursday, February 9th at 10 AM, PST there will be a pre-sale for Met Club members... log in to the site at that time for a link to purchase your tickets to the game early. VIP Triples Alley tickets will not be available at this time, but never fear . . . you may purchase your game tickets during the pre-sale and come back on Saturday at 10 AM, PST when ticket upgrades will be available.

“For more information, click here. We look forward to seeing you at the yard for another exciting season of baseball!”

Metallica are set to perform with Lady Gaga at the 59th annual Grammy awards show, airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12th at 8 PM, ET, on CBS.

Says Metallica: “We promised you something unique for Grammy night and we are absolutely thrilled to confirm that Lady Gaga will be joining us on stage that night! Be sure to tune in this Sunday on CBS-TV to see this special collaboration.”

