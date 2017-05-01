METALLICA Announce Live At Webster Hall Triple LP Release; Pre-Order Available

As Metallica get ready to hit the road and kick off their North American tour, they thought it might be cool to revisit the very beginning of Hardwired… by pressing one of the live release celebrations on vinyl.

It all started with the Fifth Member show at Webster Hall in New York City in September of last year, so this Friday, May 5th the three LP set of that show will be available exclusively online at Metallica.com as well as in their pop-up stores in select tour cities this summer (more on that soon).

Newly mastered for vinyl and mixed by the team that brought you Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, the three-disc limited edition package is pressed on 140-gram vinyl and includes the digital download of the show as well.

Tracklisting:

Disc One / Side A

“Breadfan”

“Holier Than Thou”

“Battery”

“Harvester Of Sorrow”

Disc One / Side B

“Fade To Black”

“Moth Into Flame”

Disc Two / Side C

“Sad But True”

“Orion”

Disc Two / Side D

“One”

“Master Of Puppets”

Disc Three / Side E

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Enter Sandman”

Encore Jam

“Whiskey In The Jar”

Disc Three / Side F

“Hardwired”

“Seek & Destroy”

Orders expected to begin shipping before street date on May 5th. Limit one (1) per customer.