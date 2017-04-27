METALLICA Announce LOCAL H As Winners Of Hit The Stage WorldWired Tour Contest

This summer Metallica's WorldWired tour hits stadiums across North America. The band has invited along special guests Avenged Sevenfold and openers Volbeat or Gojira to join them throughout the summer. However, as some fans have noticed, there are a handful of cities (five to be exact) where only one band from the bill is able to join. Since Metallica have had so much fun checking out local bands that fans voted for to open the shows in other parts of the world (Central/South America, Copenhagen and Mexico City), it only seems natural to invite fans to once again voice their opinion and help choose a band.

Alternative grunge act Local H has been chosen the winner of the contest and will play a 30-minute set opening for Metallica on the following five dates:

May

19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium (also with Volbeat)

June

4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (also with Volbeat)

14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (also with Avenged Sevenfold)

Metallica has issued the following statement: "If you were listening to 97.9 The Loop - Chicago's Classic Rock Station - WLUP this afternoon, you heard Lars announce Local H as the winner of the Hit The Stage fan vote to join us in five cities this summer on the WorldWired tour. Congrats to Local H and thanks to everyone who voted!

We’d like to give a shout out to the other seven bands who were a part of the Hit the Stage competition. Blood People, Mothership, Messer, Troy, Hallow Point, Shattered Sun & Immortal Guardian… you guys did a great job in energizing your fan base to get the vote out. Thanks to all of you!!!

To our fans - if you’re looking for new music, check out all seven of these bands… they’re worth it!"

Local H commented: "FUCK!!! Thank you so much to Metallica, everybody at 97.9 The Loop and all the bands that were in this with us these last couple of weeks (we grew especially fond of Blood People and Mothership). Please know that we took nothing for granted and we're all too aware that this could've easily ended in any number of ways. That it turned our way is just a testament to the dedication and support of the people who have followed us throughout the years.

And speaking of those people --we will never forget what you did for us. We can't believe how lucky we are to have you in our corner. It's not always easy to be in this band -and sometimes you feel like you just can't catch a break- but the way you all came through for us has made us truly humbled. We're only here because of you and we wish we could fully express the depth of our gratitude. Win or lose --we're forever in your debt. THANK YOU."