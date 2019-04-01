METALLICA Announce New Tour Dates For Australia And New Zealand; SLIPKNOT To Support

"Thanks to your support and some quick sell-outs, we’re extending the tour," states a new message from Metallica. "We’re psyched to announce two additional dates: one more in Melbourne on October 24th & another in Auckland on November 2nd!

"Slipknot has signed on as well and will be joining us for both shows. Those of you with Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets are invited too; your tickets will be good for any of the eight shows in Australia and New Zealand."

Fan Club pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 3 at 1 PM, local time for Legacy Members and 2 PM, local time for Fifth Members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 9 at 2 PM, local time.

More info here.

New dates:

October

24 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

November

2 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium