METALLICA - "Atlas, Rise!" Is Band's Ninth No. 1 On Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs

Metallica has notched its ninth Number 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, as "Atlas, Rise!," the third single from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, lifts 2 - 1 on the list dated February 18th, reports Kevin Rutherford.

The song is Metallica's second No. 1 from the album, following "Hardwired". The band also scored two toppers apiece from two prior LPs: The group's last studio set, 2008's Death Magnetic ("The Day That Never Comes" and "Cyanide"), and 1996's Load ("Until It Sleeps" and "Hero Of The Day").

And Metallica are set to perform with Lady Gaga at the 59th annual Grammy awards show, airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12th at 8 PM, ET, on CBS.

Says Metallica: “We promised you something unique for Grammy night and we are absolutely thrilled to confirm that Lady Gaga will be joining us on stage that night! Be sure to tune in this Sunday on CBS-TV to see this special collaboration.”