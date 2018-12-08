METALLICA Attend Launch Of Signature Blackened Whiskey In San Francisco

On December 6th, Metallica celebrated the launch of their signature Blackened whiskey in San Francisco, CA at Charmaine's. James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich were in attendance on the night. Guests were treated to "immersive sensory tasting sessions where they could experience the role each of our senses play and the music that forged the whiskey."

Metallica recently paid tribute to master distiller Dave Pickerell, who collaborated with the band on their Blackened American Whiskey.

A message from Metallica states: "The Metallica family is stunned and in disbelief at the loss of our friend and partner, Dave Pickerell. He was not only a mentor and friend, we considered him a member of Metallica. We learned so much from Dave in the all too brief time we had together. But more than anything, Dave was our good friend and we will miss him tremendously.

"In his passion for his craft, we found a truly kindred soul - Dave lived to see people enjoy what he created, and we enjoyed every minute of our collaboration on our Blackened Whiskey with him. And judging by the smile on his face whenever we were together, we think the feeling was mutual.

"Rest in Peace, Dave."

Photo by Allison Webber Photography