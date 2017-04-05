METALLICA Back In Billboard Top 5 With Hardwired Album; Pro-Shot Video From Lollapalooza Chile Posted

Metallica rebounds from #19 to #5 on The Billboard 200 chart this week with Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The album is the Greatest Gainer on the chart, where it surges 19-5 (50,000, up 110 percent). The set continues to profit mostly from a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the act's stadium tour that went on sale February 17th.

Pro-shot footage from Metallica’s performance on April 1st at Lollapalooza Chile is available for streaming below. The band performed the following setlist:

“Hardwired”

“Atlas, Rise!”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Fuel”

“One”

“Now That We're Dead”

“Moth Into Flame”

“Harvester Of Sorrow”

“Halo On Fire”

“Motorbreath”

“Sad But True”

“Wherever I May Roam”

“Master Of Puppets”

“Fade To Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

Encore:

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Enter Sandman”