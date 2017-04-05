METALLICA Back In Billboard Top 5 With Hardwired Album; Pro-Shot Video From Lollapalooza Chile Posted
Metallica rebounds from #19 to #5 on The Billboard 200 chart this week with Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. The album is the Greatest Gainer on the chart, where it surges 19-5 (50,000, up 110 percent). The set continues to profit mostly from a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the act's stadium tour that went on sale February 17th.
Pro-shot footage from Metallica’s performance on April 1st at Lollapalooza Chile is available for streaming below. The band performed the following setlist:
“Hardwired”
“Atlas, Rise!”
“For Whom The Bell Tolls”
“Fuel”
“One”
“Now That We're Dead”
“Moth Into Flame”
“Harvester Of Sorrow”
“Halo On Fire”
“Motorbreath”
“Sad But True”
“Wherever I May Roam”
“Master Of Puppets”
“Fade To Black”
“Seek & Destroy”
Encore:
“Fight Fire With Fire”
“Nothing Else Matters”
“Enter Sandman”