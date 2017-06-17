METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO - "I'm A Songwriter, But When I'm Here With Lars, James and Kirk, I'm Here To Support Whatever We Need To Do" (Video)

KFMX FM 94.5's Driver recently sat down with Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo to discuss the band's return to form with Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, writing music with James Hetfield, and the death of Chris Cornell. Check out the interview below.

Prior to Metallica's June 9th concert in Newton, Iowa, frontman James Hetfield was interviewed by Andy Hall of Des Moines radio station Lazer 103.3 FM. During their chat, Hetfield spoke about Metallica constantly challenging themselves.

James: "I don't know what's next for us, and that's also the beauty. Whatever's gonna come our way, something will show up on the radar that's a challenge, or we'll see something and that'll inspire something that we wanna try, but take it to the next level. I think right now what we're really enjoying is playing all the stuff, especially the new stuff. And yes, we'll get to 'Spit Out The Bone' at some point. But enjoying what we're doing to another level. It's really hard to explain, but for me, it's another level now. I am so attached to the crowd when I'm playing, there's so much energy going back and forth that… I didn't feel that before, and now I'm feeling it even more, and it's getting better and better. So it is just so much fun to go out there and play and watch new new, young faces, old faces… I've got plenty of friends that say, 'My dad's coming, and he's gonna be the oldest guy there.' It's, like, 'How old is he?' 'He's 65.' It's, like, 'Nah. Sorry, buddy. That's not even close, all right? We've got 80-something-year-olds here.' So all are welcome and we're loving what we're doing."

Listen to the complete interview via the SoundCloud audio player below.

Metallica’s WorldWired live dates:

June

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H