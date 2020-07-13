METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO On JACO PASTORIUS As An Influence On His Playing - "Jaco Is Definitely A Huge Inspiration For INFECTIOUS GROOVES"

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo recently guested on The Vinyl Guide (Episode 20) and dove into his lengthy resume including standout moments, such as hearing unreleased, extended Ozzy Osborne tracks featuring Randy Rhoads, his involvement in the legacy of Jaco Pastorius, playing the "Bass Of Doom" and gives a Covid-19 update on Metallica.

Trujillo: "For me, he was one of the biggest influences. I'd have to say - Jaco, Geezer Butler from Black Sabbath, and Anthony Jackson who played bass on 'For the Love of Money' (The O'jays). And I ended up meeting Jaco around the time that we were filming for the interviews (for the 'Jaco' documentary), and he ended up being really cool, and we stayed in contact, and I always sort of channeled their energy into what I would write for Infectious Grooves. There's a lot of specific moments where I'm actually pulling directly from the people that I grew up listening to, and Jaco is definitely a huge inspiration for Infectious, absolutely. A song like 'Violent & Funky', it's not a fretless bass, but that is absolutely kind of inspiration from him. And the same thing with the song 'Therapy' which featured Ozzy, so it's all there."

The JACO documentary had its world premiere in 2015 at Austin's SxSW Film Conference & Festival, accompanied by a panel discussion featuring filmmakers Trujillo and Marchand as well as longtime Pastorius collaborator Peter Erskine (Weather Report, Word of Mouth) and Executive Producer John Pastorius.

A single-disc collection of music from the documentary film, JACO, the JACO: Original Soundtrack premiered three brand-new recordings including two riveting interpretations of Jaco classics: "Come On Come Over" by Mass Mental (featuring Robert Trujillo, Armand Sabal-Lecco, Flea, Whit Crane, Benji Webbe, Stephen Perkins & C-Minus) and "Continuum" by Rodrigo y Gabriel; and "Shine," the new track by Tech N9ne containing a sample of "Kuru," as recorded by Jaco Pastorius.

Produced by Robert Trujillo and Jaco's eldest son John Pastorius IV, JACO: Original Soundtrack brings together 16 essential recordings including Jaco Pastorius solo tracks, Weather Report masterpieces and musical collaborations with Joni Mitchell, Ian Hunter, Herbie Hancock and more. The album offers music fans the rare evocative sonic soundscape, "Longing," featuring Jaco's daughter Mary Pastorius (vox), Chuck Doom (bass), Robert Thomas, Jr. (hand drums/drum kit) and God (rain/thunder).

Legacy's JACO: Original Soundtrack includes liner notes on Jaco Pastorius penned by Robert Trujillo and album co-producer Chuck Doom.

JACO: Original Soundtrack tracklisting:

“Come On, Come Over” - Jaco Pastorius

“Continuum” - Jaco Pastorius

“River People” - Weather Report

“Teen Town” - Weather Report

“Portrait Of Tracy” - Jaco Pastorius

“The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines” (Live Version) - Joni Mitchell

“All American Alien Boy” - Ian Hunter

“Liberty City” (with Herbie Hancock) - Jaco Pastorius

“Okonkole Y Trompa” - Jaco Pastorius

“Barbary Coast” - Weather Report

“Crisis” - Jaco Pastorius

“Longing” - Mary Pastorius

“Nineteen Eighty Seven” - †††

“Shine” - Tech N9ne

“Continuum” - Rodrigo y Gabriela

“Come On Come Over” - Mass Mental (featuring Robert Trujillo, Armand Sabal-Lecco, Flea, Whit Crane, Benji Webbe, Stephen Perkins & C-Minus)

Theatrical trailer: