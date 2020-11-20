METALLICA - Blackened American Whiskey Available In Australia Starting January 2021; Pre-Order Launched

Following is an update from Australia's Heavy Mag for the continent's legion of Metallica fans:

"Metallica‘s world-famous Blackened Whisky has been difficult – if not near impossible – to source from this country. Until now. Groglords have teamed up with the worlds biggest metal band to deliver this rare and exceptional whisky to fans in Australia, with pre-orders available now! Pre-orders available here."

Blackened American Whiskey is due to start shipping in Australia in January 2021.

This holiday season, Blackened American Whiskey has teamed up with Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to raise money and awareness for the foundation’s many efforts in the year to come. Through the end of 2020, Blackened will donate $5.00 US for every bottle sold to the foundation.

Click this link to upload your receipt and Blackened American Whiskey will donate $5 per bottle to All Within My Hands. In addition, they are giving away exclusive autographed ESP guitars and REMO drumheads. The link to the giveaway can be found on the same page.

All Within My Hands is a 501(c)3 non-profit foundation established in 2017 as a way for the Metallica family to give back to communities that have supported the band. Just this year, AWMH has donated $645,000 to COVID-19 related relief funds including Feeding America, Direct Relief, as well as to charities assisting those in the entertainment and hospitality industries suddenly without work. More recently the foundation donated $350,000 to aid those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Finally, the foundation’s Metallica Scholars Initiative is now in its second year, supported by a $1.5 million grant benefiting 15 community colleges across the country.