METALLICA, BON JOVI Land On Pollstar's List Of "2019 Top 10 Worldwide Tours"

Pollstar, the leading media platform for the live entertainment business, has released its 2019 Year-End issue with Pink officially reaching No. 1 on its Year End Top 100 Worldwide Tour Chart. Additionally, Pollstar Boxoffice had a banner year as 2019’s total Top 100 Tours grossed $5.55 billion, the highest ever on the survey, and recorded the most Boxoffice reports in its history.

Pink heads up a list of 12 headliners who in 2019 racked up more than $100 million in revenue, one more than in 2018. This year’s top three worldwide tours was rounded out by Elton John and Ed Sheeran (full charts here).

2019’s Pollstar Boxoffice totals reflect a record-setting year with a gross of $5.55 billion in sales from the Top 100 Worldwide Tours chart. The 57.7 million tickets sold on 2019’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours is the third highest tally in history. Additionally, Pollstar’s industry-leading data saw an 11% jump over the previous year in the number of Boxoffice reports and the most international reports Pollstar has ever had.

On the Top 200 North American Tours chart, The Rolling Stones topped the list with a $177.8 million gross from a mere 16 performances in U.S. stadiums during the summer, drawing nearly 785,000 fans. Elton John came in at No. 2 while veteran rock band Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band rounded out the top three.

"Ten years ago, the industry was coming off a very challenging summer and anxiously gearing up for a season of uncertainty; it is extremely gratifying to see that, a decade later, the live business continues to defy expectations and present talented artists that fans around the world love to see perform," said Ray Waddell, president of OVG Media & Conferences. "The way fans consume recorded content evolves with each generation of new music fan, as does the way they discover music and purchase tickets. But the core of an exhilarating live experience remains the same: if it's a show people want to see in a venue they like to go to at a price they deem reasonable, they're going."

Gross (in millions) Artist Tickets Sold

$215.20 Pink 1,818,933

$212.00 Elton John 1,566,241

$211.70 Ed Sheeran 2,455,718

$179.00 Metallica 1,742,908

$177.80 The Rolling Stones 784,652

$170.30 BTS 1,334,325

$134.20 Bon Jovi 1,310,860

$118.30 Ariana Grande 1,096,462

$115.80 Michael Bublé 1,002,363

$112.20 Fleetwood Mac 795,371

2019 Top 10 North American Tours:

Gross (in millions) Artist Tickets Sold

$177.80 The Rolling Stones 784,652

$157.40 Elton John 1,155,510

$97.00 Bob Seger 867,925

$87.90 Pink 624,419

$82.60 Ariana Grande 700,053

$81.70 Jonas Brothers 769,310

$81.60 KISS 800,302

$77.50 Fleetwood Mac 544,286

$76.10 Garth Brooks 856,000

$75.60 Justin Timberlake 568,449

To pick-up this special year-end edition of Pollstar, go here.

To read Pollstar’s full 2019 Year-End live industry coverage, with charts, Pink cover story, an industry survey, the year in review, bucket roundups and much more, go here.