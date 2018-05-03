METALLICA Challenge Boise Radio Personality BIG J To Lose Weight

According to the Idaho Statesman, on Wednesday morning, Metallica issued a 29-second video through social media accepting a #MetallicaDiet Challenge from radio personality Big J of Boise station 100.3 FM The X.

If Big J, whose real name is Jeremi Schlader, drops at least 100 pounds by November 28th, all four Metallica members promise to grant him an in-person interview - a rare opportunity.

"I was super surprised," Schlader, 41, says.

He was perusing elliptical machines on the Internet when he got a text from his wife asking if he'd seen the video.

"Big J, we wish you the very best of luck," drummer Lars Ulrich said in the clip. "Become ... a smaller J."

