METALLICA Classic "Enter Sandman" Featured In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer (Video)
August 1, 2019, an hour ago
Metallica's 1991 smash hit, "Enter Sandman", can be heard in the new trailer for Activision and Infinity Ward's multiplayer game, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Check it out below.
In the ultimate online playground, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare delivers the most revolutionary multiplayer of the series yet. With best-in-class down-the-barrel gameplay, and the most weapon choices in Call Of Duty history, Modern Warfare brings unmatched intensity and authenticity to its familiar but fresh experience. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is available October 25.