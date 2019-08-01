METALLICA Classic "Enter Sandman" Featured In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer (Video)

Metallica's 1991 smash hit, "Enter Sandman", can be heard in the new trailer for Activision and Infinity Ward's multiplayer game, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Check it out below.

In the ultimate online playground, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare delivers the most revolutionary multiplayer of the series yet. With best-in-class down-the-barrel gameplay, and the most weapon choices in Call Of Duty history, Modern Warfare brings unmatched intensity and authenticity to its familiar but fresh experience. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is available October 25.