METALLICA Cracks Top Five On Billboard Chart With S&M 2

Metallica debuts at Number 4 on Billboard with their new live effort S&M 2, a co-billed project with the San Francisco Symphony, reports Keith Caulfield of Billboard. The set, which is a sequel to 1999’s Number 2-peaking S&M, bows with 56,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that figure, album sales total 53,000, SEA units equal 3,000 (translating to 3.6 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks in the tracking week) and TEA units represent a negligible figure.

S&M 2 is Metallica’s 11th Top 10 album, and also makes the act the first group (and third act overall) with at least one new Top 10 album in each of the last five decades. Metallica logged one top 10 in the ‘80s (…And Justice For All, Number 6 in 1988), five in the ‘90s (the Number 1 self-titled set in 1991; Load, Number 1 in 1996; Reload, Number 1 in 1997; Garage Inc., Number 2 in 1998 and S&M, Number 2 in 1999), two in the ‘00s (St. Anger, Number 1 in 2003 and Death Magnetic, Number 1 in 2008), two in the ‘10s (Metallica: Through The Never, Number 9 in 2013 and Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, Number 1 in 2016) and now one in the ‘20s with S&M 2.

The only other acts with at least one new Top 10 album in each decade from the ‘80s through ‘20s are James Taylor and Ozzy Osbourne.

Metallica recently released S&M²: Metallica And San Francisco Symphony Together Again. Live. S&M 2 can be ordered in a number of formats. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"The Ecstasy Of Gold"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"The Memory Remains"

"Confusion"

"Moth Into Flame"

"The Outlaw Torn"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Halo On Fire"

Intro to Scythian Suite

"Scythian Suite, Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits"

Intro to The Iron Foundry

"The Iron Foundry, Opus 19"

"The Unforgiven III"

"All Within My Hands"

"(Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

"No Leaf Clover" video:

"For Whom The Bell Tolls” video:

"Moth Into Flame" video:

"All Within My Hands" video:

"Nothing Else Matters" video: