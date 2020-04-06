METALLICA - "Dream No More" HQ Performance Video From Stuttgart Posted
April 6, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Metallica performed "Dream No More" at Schleyerhalle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 9, 2018. The band have released this professionally-filmed footage:
Metallica checked in earlier today with the following update: "Tune in tonight on YouTube or Facebook to catch Live in Copenhagen - July 22, 2009 for free! Streaming starts at 8 PM, EST / 5 PM, PST, but don’t worry if you can’t make it. The show will be on demand for you to enjoy all week!"
Tune in here tonight.