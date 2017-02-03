METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Featured In Signature Kit Gear Rundown

MixdownMag.com has published a career spanning Lars Ulrich gear rundown, running through his signature kit piece by piece. Following is an excerpt from the article:

Signature Kit

"By this stage Metallica had become so big, and Ulrich was so frequently photographed behind Tama kits that he became the first artist for whom the company designed a signature kit. This Tama Granstar II kit and setup was used from the tours for Master of Puppets and into the 1990s and Metallica era. For a while Tama even sold the entire kit as a complete set so that those at home could emulate Ulrich’s sound, and hopefully grimaces, at home."

Check out the complete rundown here.

Ulrich recently went shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, California and brought a camera crew with him. Check out what he picked up in the video below.

Catch Metallica live in concert at the following shows:

February

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March

1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza at Interlagos Racetrack

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza at Hippodrome San Isidro

April

1 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza at Parque O’Higgins

May

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range at Mapfre Stadium