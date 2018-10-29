METALLICA - Drummer LARS ULRICH Hopes For Another 20, 25 Years; Audio Interview

Last week, on October 25th, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was interviewed by Jaxon from 93.3 WMMR FM at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The complete chat can be heard via the audio player below.

Asked what piece of advice he would give to the 1981 Lars Ulrich if he could go back in time, the drummer replied: "A lot of people are retiring, and we feel very energized and rejuvenated. I mean, we wanna go long. We hope we can get another 20, 25 years out of (Metallica). I don't know what it's gonna look like, I don't know what it's gonna sound like, but that's in our heads. So we're not sitting there thinking retirement or this or that; we're sort of more the opposite. So I would say, for us, everything we do is kind of a long game. And back then, when you were 17, you only think of, like, the next five minutes. 'Where is the next beer? Whoo!' So that's kind of different mentality nowadays."

Ulrich, who turns 55 in December, went on to say that he's delighted to see younger generations discovering Metallica, with the band's popularity only continuing to grow. "It's crazy. It's unbelievable," he said. "There's more younger kids at our shows than I can ever remember. Half the audience is under 20. And it also feels more like it's 50-50 (split) between boys and girls now, which obviously 20, 30 years ago (wasn't the case). So it's amazing how rock and roll and harder rock and what we're doing just continues to appeal to… I don't know if it's a rite of passage, but it feels like it continues rather than regressing; it feels like it's actually spreading. And half the people that are coming to our shows are seeing Metallica for the first time. It's pretty awesome."

Metallica plays tonight, October 29th, in Albany, New York at Times Union Center. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.