METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Knighted In His Native Country Denmark

According to Denmark’s DR, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has been awarded the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog in his native country.

Ulrich received the honour, bestowed upon him by Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark, on May 26th.

According to the report (translated), Ulrich joins a distinguished group of previous honourees, including the adventurer and sailor Troels Kløvedal, film director Thomas Vinterberg, singer Anne Linnet and actors Sofie Gråbøl and Ghita Nørby, who have all received the Knight's Cross.

Metallica are touring in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. WorldWired live dates are listed below:

June

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H