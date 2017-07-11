METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Talks Playing Live - "It Works Best Is When You Lose Yourself In The Music And Stop Thinking" (Video)

CBS Miami correspondent Lisa Petrillo spoke with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich prior to the band's July 7th show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Professionally filmed footage of Metallica performing “Fuel” on July 5th in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium is available for streaming below.

The band have also released recap/“thank you” videos from their July 7th show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and their July 9th show at Suntrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch below:

Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album landed at #123 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart (dated July 15th). With another 4,000 copies sold in the latest tracking week, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct surpasses 1 million in total US sales, as its to-date sum rises to a little more than 1,004,000.

The former #1 set is the band's 12th album to sell at least a million copies since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. Some of Hardwired's sales were driven by a well-received concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the band’s stadium tour.

In total, the group has sold 58 million albums in the US in the Nielsen Music era, and owns the overall top-selling album of that span of time: its self-titled 1991 release, with 16.6 million sold.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira