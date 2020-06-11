METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH Teases Upcoming S&M² Box Set; Video

A New York nurse and Metallica superfan got a surprise from Lars Ulrich on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During the quarantine, the show is paying tribute to those who are on the frontline of the crisis. Last night's #HealthCareHero is pediatric ICU nurse Tracey Bednar from Long Island. Tracey is a Metallica superfan so to thank her for everything she's doing, Jimmy had Lars Ulrich surprise her with VIP tickets to a Metallica concert and their upcoming new release signed by everyone in the band. The show's friends at Big Lots! are also sending Tracey $10,000, plus gift cards for her co-workers.

During his appearance, Lars tells Tracey, "Next time we're in your zone please come, be my guest, at the next Metallica show. We'll do the whole VVVV-VIP experience, we'll do dinner, we'll have drinks... best seat in the house for the concert. And I also have here... this is our next release, it's called S&M², which is coming up in August. And you'll have the first signed copy of this special box set from me and the fellas coming your way shortly."

Watch the video below, and stay tuned for details on Metallica's upcoming S&M² release.