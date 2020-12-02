METALLICA, DUFF MCKAGAN, MASTODON, ANN & NANCY WILSON And Others Perform ALICE IN CHAINS Songs At Museum Of Pop Culture Ceremony; Full Video Stream Available

Alice In Chains were honored at this year’s Museum Of Pop Culture Founders Award on December 1. This one-night-only benefit featured unforgettable performances by Alice In Chains, as well as an acclaimed lineup of guest and youth musicians who put their own twist on some of the band’s most iconic songs.

Among the artists appearing were Metallica, Korn, Mastodon, Dave Navarro, Krist Novoselic, Ann Wilson, Nancy Wilson, Billy Corgan, and many more. Video of the full ceremony can be found below: