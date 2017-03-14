METALLICA Enlist BEASTIE BOYS DJ / Producer MIX MASTER MIKE For Summer Stadium Dates

DJ/producer Mix Master Mike has been tapped by Metallica to join the band on their upcoming North American dates. A message from the band follows:

“The party will roll all night long during the North American WorldWired tour as we’re psyched to announce that award-winning DJ and producer Mix Master Mike will be spinning some of your favorite (and ours!) hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer. A pioneer in the hip-hop and DJ communities, you’ll be able to catch his skillful, hard-hitting scratch work once the doors open each night and between acts before we hit the stage.

“Named as “the world’s greatest DJ” by USA Today, Mix Master Mike has won Grammys, been inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beastie Boys, spun at the Vancouver Winter Olympics and the Emmy’s, and has created music that has been featured on major television networks. In 2016, he was invited to the White House by former President Barack Obama to perform at the Kennedy Center Honors 36th Gala honoring Herbie Hancock.

“We are so honoured and feel extremely lucky that Mix Master Mike has signed on for this adventure. See you in May!”

Says Mix Master Mike: “Ladies, gents and fans worldwide. I would like to take this moment and proudly announce I will be touring and opening for Metallica on the 2017 WorldWired Tour. As a longtime fan of Metallica I am truly humbled and honoured for this amazing opportunity to support the greatest metal band of our generation.”

(Photo - Mix Master Mike Facebook)