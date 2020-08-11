METALLICA Entire Live In Munich 2004 Show Streaming
For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 10th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on June 13th, 2004.
The setlist was as follows:
"Blackened"
"Fuel "
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Fade To Black"
"Frantic"
"The Memory Remains"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"St. Anger"
"Sad But True"
"Creeping Death"
"Damage, Inc."
Encore:
"Harvester Of Sorrow"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Master Of Puppets"
"One"
"Enter Sandman"
Encore 2:
"Dyers Eve"
"Seek & Destroy"