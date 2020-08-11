METALLICA Entire Live In Munich 2004 Show Streaming

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 10th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on June 13th, 2004.

The setlist was as follows:

"Blackened"

"Fuel "

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Fade To Black"

"Frantic"

"The Memory Remains"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"St. Anger"

"Sad But True"

"Creeping Death"

"Damage, Inc."

Encore:

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Master Of Puppets"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"

Encore 2:

"Dyers Eve"

"Seek & Destroy"