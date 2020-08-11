METALLICA Entire Live In Munich 2004 Show Streaming

August 11, 2020, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal

For this week's #MetallicaMondays (August 10th), Metallica streamed their full concert from the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on June 13th, 2004.

The setlist was as follows:

"Blackened"
"Fuel "
"For Whom The Bell Tolls" 
"Fade To Black" 
"Frantic" 
"The Memory Remains" 
"Wherever I May Roam" 
"St. Anger" 
"Sad But True" 
"Creeping Death" 
"Damage, Inc."

Encore:
"Harvester Of Sorrow" 
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Master Of Puppets" 
"One" 
"Enter Sandman"

Encore 2:
"Dyers Eve"
"Seek & Destroy"



