METALLICA - Fan-Filmed Video From First S&M² Show At Chase Center In San Francisco Available

On September 6th, Metallica performed at the grand opening of Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. This was the first of two shows. The band has posted the two-part setlist for the three hour show on Twitter; it can be viewed below.

The first ever setlist at @chase_center! And night one of #SandM2 is in the books. pic.twitter.com/aHg20IlN5Z — Metallica (@Metallica) 7. September 2019



Check out the fan-filmed video below.

S&M² - a must-see celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony - hits the big screen on October 9 for one night only in over 3,000 movie theaters around the world.

Get tickets for the S&M² big screen event on October 9th at metallica.film/.

For those seeking to skip the merch line at the show, pre-order event gear here. All merch ships the week of September 9th - after the show.